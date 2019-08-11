United Technologies Corporation (UTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A)

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Technologies Corporation 130 1.56 N/A 6.96 19.20 Moog Inc. 89 0.96 N/A 4.65 17.52

Demonstrates United Technologies Corporation and Moog Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Moog Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than United Technologies Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. United Technologies Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Technologies Corporation and Moog Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Technologies Corporation 0.00% 14.9% 4.3% Moog Inc. 0.00% 11% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.2 beta means United Technologies Corporation’s volatility is 20.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Moog Inc.’s 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

United Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Moog Inc. are 2.2 and 1.5 respectively. Moog Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to United Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

United Technologies Corporation and Moog Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Technologies Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Moog Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Technologies Corporation’s upside potential is 14.10% at a $149.75 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both United Technologies Corporation and Moog Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.2% and 95.9% respectively. United Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Moog Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Technologies Corporation -0.48% 1.72% -5.64% 12.16% 0.38% 25.47% Moog Inc. -15.15% -12.42% -11.22% -5.53% 13.42% 5.14%

For the past year United Technologies Corporation was more bullish than Moog Inc.

Summary

United Technologies Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Moog Inc.