United Technologies Corporation (UTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Both United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) and Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) are each other’s competitor in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Technologies Corporation 132 1.98 758.72M 6.96 19.20 Elbit Systems Ltd. 159 0.00 24.44M 4.86 32.87

Table 1 demonstrates United Technologies Corporation and Elbit Systems Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Elbit Systems Ltd. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than United Technologies Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. United Technologies Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Elbit Systems Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Technologies Corporation 576,754,085.90% 14.9% 4.3% Elbit Systems Ltd. 15,400,126.02% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

United Technologies Corporation has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Elbit Systems Ltd.’s beta is 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

United Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Elbit Systems Ltd. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for United Technologies Corporation and Elbit Systems Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Technologies Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Elbit Systems Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.83% for United Technologies Corporation with consensus target price of $155.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Technologies Corporation and Elbit Systems Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 83.2% and 6.2% respectively. United Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 45.7% of Elbit Systems Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Technologies Corporation -0.48% 1.72% -5.64% 12.16% 0.38% 25.47% Elbit Systems Ltd. -0.69% 6.33% 13.7% 29.67% 33.3% 39.98%

For the past year United Technologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Elbit Systems Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors United Technologies Corporation beats Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; helmet mounted systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; intelligence and cyber systems; and electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various government and defense and homeland security contractors. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.