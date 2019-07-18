United Technologies Corporation (UTX) and TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) and TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). The two are both Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Technologies Corporation 127 1.61 N/A 7.32 18.30 TransDigm Group Incorporated 441 6.16 N/A 14.72 30.76

Demonstrates United Technologies Corporation and TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. TransDigm Group Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than United Technologies Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. United Technologies Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us United Technologies Corporation and TransDigm Group Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Technologies Corporation 0.00% 15% 4.4% TransDigm Group Incorporated 0.00% -46.4% 6.1%

Volatility and Risk

United Technologies Corporation is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.23. TransDigm Group Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.01 beta which makes it 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of United Technologies Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, TransDigm Group Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. TransDigm Group Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than United Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for United Technologies Corporation and TransDigm Group Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Technologies Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 TransDigm Group Incorporated 1 2 8 2.73

The upside potential is 14.34% for United Technologies Corporation with average price target of $148.75. On the other hand, TransDigm Group Incorporated’s potential downside is -3.83% and its average price target is $470.09. Based on the data given earlier, United Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than TransDigm Group Incorporated, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Technologies Corporation and TransDigm Group Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 82.1% and 23.38% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of United Technologies Corporation shares. Competitively, TransDigm Group Incorporated has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Technologies Corporation -2.25% -0.42% 7.68% 2.5% 7.2% 25.83% TransDigm Group Incorporated -6% -1.21% 4.75% 26.62% 36.06% 33.1%

For the past year United Technologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than TransDigm Group Incorporated.

Summary

TransDigm Group Incorporated beats United Technologies Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The companyÂ’s Power & Control segment provides mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. Its Airframe segment offers engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The companyÂ’s Non-aviation segment provides seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications; and refueling systems for heavy equipment. It serves off-road vehicle and subsystem, child restraint system, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. The company also offers aerospace pneumatic and hydraulic components and subsystems for commercial transport, regional, business jet, and military applications; extruded plastic interior parts for use in the commercial aerospace industry; faucets and related products for use on commercial transports and regional jets; and unit load devices. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.