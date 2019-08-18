United Technologies Corporation (UTX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services company, United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United Technologies Corporation has 83.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 66.94% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand United Technologies Corporation has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has United Technologies Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Technologies Corporation 0.00% 14.90% 4.30% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing United Technologies Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Technologies Corporation N/A 130 19.20 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

United Technologies Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for United Technologies Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Technologies Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.07 2.63 2.55

United Technologies Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $149.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.75%. The peers have a potential upside of 54.77%. Given United Technologies Corporation’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe United Technologies Corporation is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Technologies Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Technologies Corporation -0.48% 1.72% -5.64% 12.16% 0.38% 25.47% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Technologies Corporation are 1.1 and 0.8. Competitively, United Technologies Corporation’s peers have 2.97 and 2.15 for Current and Quick Ratio. United Technologies Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Technologies Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.2 shows that United Technologies Corporation is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, United Technologies Corporation’s peers are 2.14% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Dividends

United Technologies Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors United Technologies Corporation’s competitors beat United Technologies Corporation.