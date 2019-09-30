United Technologies Corporation (UTX) and Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Comparison side by side

Both United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) and Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) compete on a level playing field in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Technologies Corporation 132 1.96 758.72M 6.96 19.20 Elbit Systems Ltd. 158 0.00 24.44M 4.86 32.87

Table 1 highlights United Technologies Corporation and Elbit Systems Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Elbit Systems Ltd. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than United Technologies Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. United Technologies Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Elbit Systems Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Technologies Corporation and Elbit Systems Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Technologies Corporation 576,710,246.28% 14.9% 4.3% Elbit Systems Ltd. 15,420,531.26% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

United Technologies Corporation’s current beta is 1.2 and it happens to be 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Elbit Systems Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.8 beta which makes it 20.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

United Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Elbit Systems Ltd. are 1.1 and 0.7 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

United Technologies Corporation and Elbit Systems Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Technologies Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Elbit Systems Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$155.25 is United Technologies Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 13.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.2% of United Technologies Corporation shares and 6.2% of Elbit Systems Ltd. shares. 0.1% are United Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 45.7% of Elbit Systems Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Technologies Corporation -0.48% 1.72% -5.64% 12.16% 0.38% 25.47% Elbit Systems Ltd. -0.69% 6.33% 13.7% 29.67% 33.3% 39.98%

For the past year United Technologies Corporation was less bullish than Elbit Systems Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors United Technologies Corporation beats Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; helmet mounted systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; intelligence and cyber systems; and electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various government and defense and homeland security contractors. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.