United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) Stock Price Declined While Southeastern Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $86.17 Million; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Lkq (LKQ) as Shares Declined

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 662,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236.29 million, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 85,244 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 302,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 990,932 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.37M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 138,123 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bruni J V Communications Communications reported 3.85% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Wells Fargo Co Mn has 822,061 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Winslow Asset Mgmt has invested 1.71% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 15,200 are held by Icon Advisers Incorporated. Massachusetts Svcs Communications Ma stated it has 2.98M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Steadfast Cap Management Lp has invested 0.48% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Farmers And Merchants Invs owns 158 shares. 5.77M were reported by Invesco Ltd. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 82,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 4.33 million shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Company holds 19,905 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa holds 0.15% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 39,620 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). First Bancorp Of Omaha holds 0.34% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 196,875 shares. Park Presidio Ltd accumulated 2.00 million shares or 6.63% of the stock.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concrete Pumping Hldgs Inc by 1.30M shares to 3.21M shares, valued at $16.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 401,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.72 million for 13.60 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.89 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

