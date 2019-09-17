United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $86.17 Million; Bristol (BMY) Share Price Declined While Meeder Asset Management Has Cut by $837,810 Its Holding

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 662,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236.29 million, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $137.19. About 1.24 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 25.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 18,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 53,293 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42M, down from 71,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 7.31 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Employee Workforce Reductions Were Approximately 100 in 1st Quarter; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF COMPANY’S 12 NOMINEES TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY UNTIL 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR – FIRST TRIAL TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF EVERY 3-WEEK SCHEDULE OF NKTR-214 WITH ORAL DAILY DOSES OF TAK-659 IN PATIENTS WITH NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 23/05/2018 – Official strategy to improve worker output called into doubt by research Bristol City boasts cluster of high-skill industries

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Raytheon, McKinney finalizing incentive agreement for new factory – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability has 1.68% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 248,502 shares. Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department reported 4,789 shares stake. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv holds 5,894 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 9,850 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt holds 3,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 2,791 shares. Conning reported 0.05% stake. Homrich Berg owns 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,586 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.54% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 39,384 shares. Altrinsic Global Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.57% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bangor Bank holds 0.14% or 6,107 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 8,603 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt has 1.34% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.06 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.85 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.23% or 2.06 million shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust stated it has 66,408 shares. Central Financial Bank has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rhumbline Advisers holds 2.71M shares. D L Carlson Invest Gru, New Hampshire-based fund reported 43,726 shares. Farmers Trust Company holds 0.13% or 9,922 shares. Hollencrest Cap has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wesbanco Bancorporation has 0.91% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 659,597 were accumulated by British Columbia Inv. Whitnell & invested in 0.26% or 15,247 shares. Gfs Advsrs Lc owns 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,030 shares. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 19,277 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hills Bank & Trust holds 0.28% or 24,266 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth has 67,868 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Canâ€™t Make Up Their Minds on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Could Be Worth $100/Share Says Societe Generale – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Celgene vs. Gilead Sciences – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Pooled Five-Year Survival Results for Opdivo in Previously-Treated Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman’s Favorite Health Care Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.