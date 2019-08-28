United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Decreased Its Stake; Northwest Investment Counselors Decreased Its Position in Fair Isaac (FICO) as Stock Rose

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 121,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 2.48 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319.35M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $125.08. About 334,603 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $6.57 during the last trading session, reaching $346.78. About 30,703 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.56 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Argent has 0.54% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 39,739 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Lc holds 250,068 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Natl Bank holds 269,072 shares. American Natl Insur Tx has 132,053 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Addenda Cap reported 11,912 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca invested in 1,932 shares. Choate Inv Advisors has 0.24% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 1.53M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 14,000 shares. Field Main Financial Bank accumulated 11,901 shares. Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Welch Group Inc Ltd has 207,963 shares for 2.95% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Investment reported 10,116 shares stake. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,411 shares.