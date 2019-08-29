United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) Shareholder Markston International Has Upped Its Stake by $387,840 as Valuation Declined; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Trimmed Its Johnsn&Johnsn (JNJ) Stake by $598.72 Million as Stock Declined

Markston International Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 83,347 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74M, up from 80,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $126.87. About 1.97 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Johnsn&Johnsn (JNJ) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 4,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 77,061 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77B, down from 81,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Johnsn&Johnsn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.68. About 9.61M shares traded or 22.40% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold & Company accumulated 71,661 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Letko Brosseau accumulated 2,000 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 2.03% or 932,087 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt has 1.94% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,110 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 1.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 623,395 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company owns 464,749 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sunbelt Securities stated it has 0.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Davidson Inv holds 128,425 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 147,631 shares. Homrich And Berg invested 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Glynn Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 16,128 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated has invested 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jnba Financial Advisors owns 0.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,719 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/26: (PRTA) (CAL) (JNJ) Higher (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.09 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co by 8,100 shares to 104,550 shares, valued at $2.46B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,056 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Corp (NYSE:T).

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 11,213 shares to 159,972 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,605 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.