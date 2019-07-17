United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) Share Price Rose While Advisor Partners Cut Its Holding by $674,560; As Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Stock Value Declined, Brown Capital Management Upped Stake by $2.56 Million

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 20.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,372 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 25,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132.18. About 413,850 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 197,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10.33 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.72 million, up from 10.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 265,078 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 03/05/2018 – lronwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 23/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for lW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at Digestive Disease Week® 2018; 02/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS: NO REASON TO ADD SARISSA CIO TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ALL ONGOING HATCH-WAXMAN LITIGATION BETWEEN COMPANIES AND AUROBINDO PHARMA REGARDING LINZESS PATENTS WILL BE DISMISSED; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 INVESTOR UPDATE; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 02/05/2018 – IRWD URGERS HOLDERS TO IGNORE SARISSA PROXY CARD; 14/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.28 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. 862 shares were sold by Bailey Robert J., worth $104,916 on Tuesday, February 5. $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Dumais Michael R.

