United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) Holder Southeastern Asset Management Decreased Holding by $15.58 Million as Share Value Rose; Covington Capital Management Has Raised Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $609,722

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 121,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.48M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319.35M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 2.17M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 3,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,327 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 6,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 1.54 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,932 shares to 118,932 shares, valued at $23.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,355 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.18 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

