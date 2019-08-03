United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Holding Held by Davis Selected Advisers; Stifel Financial Cut Moodys (MCO) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 42.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 18,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 25,080 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 43,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $214.3. About 855,638 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Getin Noble Bank S.A.’s Ba3 Deposit Ratings; 08/05/2018 – PERPETUAL ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Ascentium Equipment Receivables 2018-1; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To L3 Technologies’ New Senior Unsecured Notes; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba3 TO ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 To West Rankin Utility Authority’s (MS) $135m Revenue Bonds, Ser. 2018; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMPIRE GENERATING CO, LLC’S SR CREDIT LINES; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Waddell & Reed Fincl, Inc.’s Ratings; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-1 To Indiana University’s Commercial Paper Notes; Affirms Aaa With Stable Outlook; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Atradius’ Ifs Rating To A2, Outlook Stable

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 55,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 8.28M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07B, up from 8.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 43,905 shares to 81,532 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 633,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 644,787 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of Moody’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, T-Mobile-Sprint, Charles Schwab, USAA, HGGC, Sterling Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ativo Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 8,680 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford And reported 6.01M shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 3,673 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 22,207 shares. Central National Bank And Trust Commerce accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer & holds 1,633 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.14% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Echo Street Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 123,033 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Hilton Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Fiera Capital reported 6.41 million shares. Invesco has invested 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Comm State Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,003 shares. 4,266 were reported by Atria Limited Liability Company. Ironwood Invest Counsel, a Arizona-based fund reported 3,379 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 32,327 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.16% or 14,524 shares. Washington Tru owns 17,154 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Narwhal Capital Mngmt holds 19,945 shares. Blue Chip Partners reported 2,590 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Canal Ins stated it has 70,000 shares. Valmark Advisers owns 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,475 shares. Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 2.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Schulhoff And Inc invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cardinal Mgmt Incorporated reported 50 shares stake. Martin & Co Inc Tn invested in 0.47% or 12,213 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rockland Trust accumulated 100,584 shares. Fil Limited owns 124,426 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0.31% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3.79 million shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc accumulated 8,805 shares.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 39,254 shares to 981,304 shares, valued at $1.15B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,202 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG).