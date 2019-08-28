United Technologies Com (UTX) Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Boosted Position; Farmers Trust Co Increases Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 7,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 78,347 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 70,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 2.02 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 5,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 176,715 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, up from 171,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 20.86 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman Co owns 467,200 shares. Barnett reported 991 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ironwood Ltd Liability Company reported 600 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management accumulated 140,109 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sageworth Tru Co accumulated 2,238 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 820,977 shares. Scotia Cap holds 0.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 812,566 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5.69% or 221,830 shares. Barometer Capital Management Inc holds 201,120 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.43% stake. 262,794 were accumulated by Norris Perne & French Llp Mi. Fincl Consulate accumulated 6,486 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd holds 5,280 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,779 shares to 31,829 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 5,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,359 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).