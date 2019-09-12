United Technologies Com (UTX) Shareholder First Merchants Upped Position; Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose While Teewinot Capital Advisers Has Cut Holding by $4.83 Million

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 220,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.63M, down from 245,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.49. About 11.56 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook data storm wipes nearly $37bn off market value; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 22/05/2018 – Watch LIVE as Mark Zuckerberg speaks to European lawmakers on Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data; 13/04/2018 – Poverty with a human face and a Facebook page; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Apologizes to EU Lawmakers for Facebook’s Privacy Missteps (Video); 17/05/2018 – Facebook Class A Favored by 68 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – Complaint Focuses on Facebook’s Facial-Recognition Software; 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – ITALY PROSECUTOR OPENS INVESTIGATION INTO WHETHER FACEBOOK WAS INVOLVED IN DATA BREACHES IN ITALY AFTER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CASE – JUDICIAL

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 7,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 68,239 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89M, up from 61,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.95. About 2.75 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Aspen Invest Inc has 0.17% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Edge Wealth Management Limited Company reported 25,608 shares stake. Court Place Advsr Ltd holds 0.5% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 9,765 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 861,261 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Orrstown Financial Ser holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 549 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 221,985 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 1.75% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 94,219 shares. Voya invested in 367,101 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bright Rock Ltd Com has 1.83% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 44,000 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Co has 105,435 shares. Hutchinson Mngmt Ca holds 0.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 8,097 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.2% or 293,227 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Nc has invested 1.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 68,616 shares to 76,193 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,289 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Cap Incorporated reported 85,299 shares. Counselors invested in 0.49% or 61,943 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,720 shares. Beach Inv Mgmt Ltd invested in 4,150 shares. 2,695 were accumulated by Rech And Mgmt. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd holds 0.14% or 1,710 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fosun Int Ltd holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,048 shares. Alpine Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 16,862 shares. Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Evanson Asset Management Llc owns 454,024 shares or 17.7% of their US portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP stated it has 803,815 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Pa reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). St Germain D J accumulated 56,826 shares. One Capital Mgmt owns 27,411 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.29 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.