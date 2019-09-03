United Technologies Com (UTX) Shareholder First Merchants Lowered Its Stake; Titan Machinery (TITN) Shareholder Rutabaga Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.66 Million

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 110,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.86% . The hedge fund held 288,279 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 399,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Titan Machinery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 93,703 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC TITN.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Rev $245.7M; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Construction Revenue Up 3%-8%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Rev $339.6M; 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC SEES 2019 DILUTED EPS $0.35 – $0.55; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery to Acquire All Interests of AGRAM Landtechnikvertrieb GmbH and AGRAM Landtechnik Rollwitz GmbH; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q EPS 8c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 918,794 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program

Analysts await Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. TITN’s profit will be $12.47 million for 7.28 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Titan Machinery Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold TITN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.28 million shares or 3.53% more from 15.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 26,063 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 65,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 25,794 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 122,740 shares. Mirae Asset Company Limited accumulated 19,494 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 16,949 shares. 192,220 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has 128 shares. Nordea Mgmt has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 3,378 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 12,075 shares. Dupont Capital Management has 17,188 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 50,950 shares to 728,619 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manitowoc Company Inc. by 29,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 760,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69B for 15.94 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in People’s United Financial Com (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 22,092 shares to 159,463 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 1,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Inc Com (NYSE:TRV).