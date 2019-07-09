United Technologies Com (UTX) Shareholder First Merchants Has Cut Stake by $576,768 as Stock Rose; As Blackrock (BLK) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Davis Capital Partners Trimmed by $12.81 Million Its Position

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.43. About 2.51M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.11 million, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $473.96. About 399,888 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – AS AN ANCHOR INVESTOR AND KEY PARTNER TO ACORNS, BLACKROCK WILL HAVE AN OBSERVER SEAT ON ACORNS’ BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 – BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES: BLACKROCK HOLDS 3.39% STAKE; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Announces Results of Shareholder Vote at Joint Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Reorganizations of Three; 19/03/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Annual Financial Report; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Change in Investment Management Fee; 07/03/2018 – Asian Bond Trading Gets a Push From BlackRock; 06/04/2018 – BlackRock® Canada Completes Reclassification of Advisor Class Units to Common Units; 22/03/2018 – REG-Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock, Inc ownership in Valmet decreased to below 5 percent; 22/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Portfolio Update

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares. Shares for $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Arga Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.37% or 19,000 shares. Investment Limited Co owns 0.24% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 31,905 shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Martin And Tn has 12,213 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa holds 1,614 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 192,601 shares. Town & Country Bancshares & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru stated it has 10,564 shares. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas holds 0.13% or 46,000 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insur accumulated 0.91% or 580,652 shares. Mairs Power holds 12,759 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. World Invsts stated it has 192,300 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co reported 274,918 shares. Wespac Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,403 shares.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5,222 shares to 44,846 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Inc Com (NYSE:TRV) by 2,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,572 shares, and has risen its stake in The J.M. Smucker Company Com (NYSE:SJM).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.06 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

