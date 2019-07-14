United Technologies Com (UTX) Shareholder First Merchants Cut Its Position as Stock Rose; Janney Montgomery Scott Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 870 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,831 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, up from 21,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $356.39. About 651,431 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Kraus reported 4.23% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nelson Roberts Inv holds 1.41% or 43,804 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 15,867 shares. Freestone Co reported 6,836 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Diamond Hill Management invested in 2.15% or 3.04M shares. Hamel Associate reported 16,462 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Company invested 0.43% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cap Ca accumulated 16,500 shares or 0.51% of the stock. 106,300 were reported by Hikari Pwr. Patten Patten Inc Tn owns 0.36% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 25,562 shares. Adirondack, New York-based fund reported 20,286 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,331 shares. Blair William And Il invested in 88,182 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mengis Capital Management Incorporated holds 1,658 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp Com (NYSE:CCL) by 13,053 shares to 48,163 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.47 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. had sold 862 shares worth $104,916 on Tuesday, February 5. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25 million worth of stock or 10,089 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs Incorporated holds 0.55% or 1,502 shares. Natixis owns 44,992 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri holds 2,941 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Riverpark Limited Liability Co reported 2.33% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moody State Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Gw Henssler And Limited invested in 1,237 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) has 0.04% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,702 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 7,523 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 103,254 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 26,721 shares. 900 were accumulated by Washington Cap Management Inc. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hartline reported 0.09% stake. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership accumulated 20,072 shares.