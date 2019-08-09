United Technologies Com (UTX) Shareholder First Merchants Cut Holding by $576,768; River Road Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in White Mountains Insurance Grou (WTM) by $1.48 Million as Share Value Rose

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (WTM) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 1,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 65,749 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 67,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in White Mountains Insurance Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $12.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1098. About 13,724 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 1.99M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Barrons.com published: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.77B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,386 shares. Whitebox Advsr accumulated 407,281 shares or 1.6% of the stock. 1,609 were reported by Intrust Bank Na. Kidder Stephen W has invested 2.84% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.9% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Badgley Phelps And Bell has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cypress Capital Gru invested in 0.71% or 26,959 shares. Moreover, Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability Company has 1.61% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Republic Inv Management stated it has 0.59% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jennison Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.07 million shares. Mackenzie Financial invested in 1.63 million shares or 0.51% of the stock. Great Lakes Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Northeast Investment Mgmt holds 1.23% or 113,607 shares in its portfolio. Welch Ltd Liability Corporation New York has invested 0.22% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Class A Com (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,189 shares to 97,881 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 2,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “5 Companies Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “White Mountains Insurance — a Baby Berkshire or Something Else? – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “David Tanner Elected To The White Mountains Board – PR Newswire” with publication date: August 24, 2018.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Services Corporatio (NYSE:INT) by 89,283 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $31.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) by 8,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp. Class.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity.