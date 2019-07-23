United Technologies Com (UTX) Shareholder Cullen Frost Bankers Has Lowered Position by $660,864 as Share Value Rose; Mackenzie Financial Position in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Has Upped by $14.58 Million as Shares Declined

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 5,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,458 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, down from 65,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $132.95. About 2.85M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 1059.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 169,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 185,587 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $69.62. About 1.16M shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 40,463 shares to 42,145 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.84M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.89 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold 862 shares worth $104,916. $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B.