United Technologies Com (UTX) Shareholder Bridges Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $583,936; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Boosted Its Office Depot (ODP) Holding by $323,250

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $786.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 8.77 million shares traded or 70.23% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 4,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 55,664 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, down from 60,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $124.3. About 3.30 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 15,263 shares to 492,248 shares, valued at $20.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt (IEMG) by 5,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.46 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.