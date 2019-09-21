United Technologies Com (UTX) Position Upped by Appleton Partners Inc; Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Increased Its Stake

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) by 79.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 129,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The hedge fund held 292,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.58 million, up from 163,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 524,960 shares traded or 55.52% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 4,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 27,687 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61M, up from 23,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62M shares traded or 21.37% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $809.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 7,931 shares to 13,713 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL) by 36,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,929 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Blomberg Brc (FLRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bell State Bank owns 1,727 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. East Coast Asset Management Limited Com owns 4,934 shares. Truepoint owns 2,551 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Company reported 68,608 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc owns 15,437 shares. Accredited Invsts owns 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,608 shares. Schulhoff & holds 0.11% or 1,669 shares in its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin And Roe owns 3,989 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America reported 2,337 shares stake. Maple Cap Mgmt owns 3,791 shares. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 577,390 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts, New York-based fund reported 287,595 shares. Natixis Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 107,008 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 68,534 shares or 0.44% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold LAMR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.50% less from 79.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan holds 18,675 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 5,778 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora has 18,204 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd holds 17,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 19,513 shares. 7,315 were accumulated by Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Optimum Investment Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,860 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Com accumulated 21,828 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Counselors holds 0.01% or 2,770 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Com Il stated it has 5,036 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 7,285 shares stake. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 1,157 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,558 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 135,803 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 200 shares.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,138 shares to 15,202 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 55,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,531 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co.