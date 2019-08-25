United Technologies Com (UTX) Holding Held by Sumitomo Life Insurance Company; Clarivest Asset Management Has Upped Stake in First Long Is (FLIC) as Valuation Declined

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Long Is Corp (FLIC) by 1271.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 84,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 91,385 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 6,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Long Is Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 51,918 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 14.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 3,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 29,467 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 25,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Grp stated it has 55,343 shares. Boys Arnold Incorporated reported 89,614 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Com owns 9,902 shares. Moreover, Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 0.72% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Virginia-based Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.25% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Colony Grp Limited Com accumulated 37,523 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 12,144 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Fort Point Cap Ptnrs has 0.21% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,691 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt Com accumulated 2,506 shares. Fayez Sarofim & has 0.86% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Ltd Company has invested 0.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.06% or 51,070 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd accumulated 506,279 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment invested 0.93% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc Com by 1,655 shares to 16,158 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,589 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold FLIC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 37,583 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Ameriprise Fincl holds 295,895 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). 104,446 are held by Crawford Counsel. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 1,524 shares. Zacks stated it has 0.06% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 5,883 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). 51,950 are owned by Cutler Capital Management. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 410,340 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.01% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Lpl Ltd holds 17,255 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% or 6,183 shares.