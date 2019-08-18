United Technologies Com (UTX) Holder First Merchants Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Gladius Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 7,976 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846.00M, up from 6,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 3.83 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 4,770 shares. Jnba Fin Advisors, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 461,091 shares. 1,060 are owned by Exane Derivatives. Colony Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,479 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,108 shares. Moreover, Parsec Fincl Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Navellier & holds 0.4% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 24,282 shares. Chesapeake Asset accumulated 2,750 shares. Holderness Invs holds 0.47% or 9,168 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd reported 0.05% stake. New York-based Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Orleans Cap Management Corporation La holds 22,086 shares. Northstar Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 87,089 shares. Clarkston Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 137,530 shares to 91,601 shares, valued at $3.66B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 45,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,522 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp Com (NYSE:APA) by 24,609 shares to 33,920 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corporation Com (NYSE:APH) by 3,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,313 shares, and has risen its stake in The J.M. Smucker Company Com (NYSE:SJM).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.55 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.