United Technologies Com (UTX) Holder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Raised Position by $1.43 Million as Share Value Declined; Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Holding Maintained by Granite Investment Partners Llc

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 47.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 11,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,671 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 23,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 225,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.52% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 2.81 million shares traded or 97.45% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTOS); 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38M in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure

