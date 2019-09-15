United Technologies Com (UTX) Holder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raised Stake; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Increased Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stake by $903,161

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 94.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 2,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 6,052 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $787,000, up from 3,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) by 114.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 129,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The institutional investor held 241,937 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 112,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Amkor Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 22,179 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has risen 2.67% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 267,813 shares to 5.59M shares, valued at $751.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foundation Bldg Matls Inc by 112,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 962,128 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold AMKR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 91.50 million shares or 2.15% more from 89.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 55,068 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 531,770 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 5,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 64,763 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Zebra Capital Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 123,528 shares. Blackrock reported 11.77 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 123,539 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 2,985 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And Co. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 12,740 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 51,485 shares. Moreover, Geode Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Ameritas Invest Partners owns 8,647 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.02% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Victory Inc has 0% invested in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 9,249 shares.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21,629 shares to 73,334 shares, valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,286 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA).