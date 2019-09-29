United Technologies Com (UTX) Holder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Boosted Position by $382,850; United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) Holder Consonance Capital Management LP Cut Stake

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 37.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 454,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The hedge fund held 770,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.17M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 534,838 shares traded or 4.99% up from the average. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 02/05/2018 – Analytic Investors LLC Exits Position in United Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED; 30/03/2018 – UTHR: IMPLANTABLE REMODULIN NDA ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW; 27/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $37.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED $33.1 MLN IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Therapeutics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTHR); 07/05/2018 – United Therapeutics Corporation Reports 43.3% Stake In SteadyMed; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. in $216M Deal; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Rev $389.2M

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 94.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 2,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 6,052 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $787,000, up from 3,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 2.14 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,860 shares to 260,857 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC) by 1,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,371 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Dow Jones Us Medical Devices Index (IHI).

Analysts await United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.42 per share. UTHR’s profit will be $97.50M for 8.75 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.66 actual earnings per share reported by United Therapeutics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.43% negative EPS growth.

