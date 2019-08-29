United States Stl New (X) Shareholder Msdc Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $1.22 Million as Stock Price Declined; Water Asset Management Trimmed Position in Xylem (XYL) by $2.28 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 6.39M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL CEO: FIRST QUARTER WAS THE `LOW WATER MARK’ FOR US; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – US Steel CEO: We’re reopening an idled plant and bringing back 500 jobs due to Trump tariffs; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q EPS 10c; 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corp Provides Full-Yr 2018 Guidance; 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel Reaches Agreement With State and Federal Government to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL CEO: ASSET REVITALIZATION PLAN A `SUCCESS SO FAR’; 22/03/2018 – Joe Lynam BBC: MLEX Sources: EU (and ergo the UK) wins temporary reprieve from US Steel tariffs; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Production Down

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 34,428 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 63,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 246,094 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cleararc Capital Inc has 0.06% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 4,366 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP has 40,907 shares. Qci Asset Ny invested in 0% or 70 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Llc reported 444,380 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 3,570 shares. 58,634 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 661 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.84% or 496,800 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.04% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 9,917 shares. Mutual Of America Cap stated it has 0.03% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Amp Capital Investors Limited stated it has 55,753 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.03% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 1.18M shares. Conning reported 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Invesco Limited owns 2.04M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.