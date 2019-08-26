United States Stl New (X) Shareholder Msdc Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $1.22 Million as Market Value Declined; Penn Davis Mcfarland Boosted Its Stake in Bristol (BMY) by $758,157 as Valuation Declined

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 16,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 166,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, up from 150,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 7.23 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-Hirtle Callaghan, HSBC Private Banking, RPMI Railpen, BMY Mellon AMNA; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:45 PM; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 3.49 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 22/03/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: Australia will be temporarily exempt from US steel and aluminium import tariffs, The White House; 28/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 13/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL EXTENDS DECLINE, FALLING AS MUCH AS 8% IN NEW YORK; 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Provides Full-Year 2018 Guidance; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: Granite City Restart Process Could Take Up to Four Months; 07/03/2018 – Trump’s tariff leads U.S. Steel to reopen big steelmaking facility; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – RESTART PROCESS COULD TAKE UP TO FOUR MONTHS; 09/03/2018 – Barry Melnkovic Advances to Senior Vice President

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C (Google C) by 918 shares to 26,929 shares, valued at $31.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A (Google A) by 733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,336 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Gp Inc has invested 0.33% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Opus Inv holds 0.53% or 55,700 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 5,438 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 8,032 are held by Legacy Partners. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,355 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 23,742 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset owns 114,938 shares. D L Carlson Gp reported 47,925 shares stake. Guardian Cap Advsr LP stated it has 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Saratoga Rech & Mgmt accumulated 5,710 shares. Mechanics Natl Bank Tru Department holds 1.22% or 111,870 shares. Bourgeon Management Ltd Liability reported 13,690 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 240 shares. Gyroscope Cap Group Ltd Liability Co, Florida-based fund reported 153,756 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dodge & Cox Comment on Bristol-Myers Squibb – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Raises Accelerated Buyback to $7B, to De-Lever Balance Sheet – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Can Eliquis Continue To Add $1 Billion In Annual Sales For Bristol-Myers Squibb? – Forbes” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “US futures recover after Trump eases stance on China trade – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) Is Yielding 1.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$4.30, Is Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Steel Rebound Hopes Are Dying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.