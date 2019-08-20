United States Stl New (X) Shareholder Msdc Management LP Has Lowered Holding as Stock Value Declined; Woodstock Increases Holding in Nvidia (NVDA)

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $168.2. About 7.67M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 million, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 5.04M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel raises 2018 earnings forecast on tariff bump; 22/03/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: Australia will be temporarily exempt from US steel and aluminium import tariffs, The White House; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: Robert J. Stevens Also Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at April 24 Meeting; 02/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – MIDWEST PLANT TO UNDERTAKE MEASURES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONS, MINIMIZING POSSIBILITY FOR REOCCURRENCE OF INCIDENTS; 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel In Pact With State and Federal Govt to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 07/03/2018 – US Steel Anticipates Increased Demand for Steel in U.S. From Pending Action; 05/03/2018 – United States Steel: Glenda G. McNeal Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at April 24 Meeting; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 16/04/2018 – US Steel: Duane Holloway to Serve as General Counsel

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55M and $558.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,162 shares to 20,892 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,869 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday’s Vital Data: Applied Materials, Alibaba and Nvidia – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: CSCO,PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Esports Stocks to Buy to Benefit From the Boom – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Ahead of Today’s Earnings? Not So Fast! – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News For Aug 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Agf Investments, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,377 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com owns 9,369 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kwmg has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 34,975 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd owns 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,696 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc invested in 2,281 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 3,000 shares stake. 13,535 are owned by Alpine Woods Cap. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 152,776 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Moreover, Insight 2811 has 0.33% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,394 shares. Pacific Global Invest Management invested in 5,631 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Co owns 1.60 million shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio.