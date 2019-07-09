United States Stl New (X) Shareholder Msdc Management LP Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Upped Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Shares Rose

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 909.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 71,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,169 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.95M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.86% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 15.54M shares traded or 18.10% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Production Down; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – ANTICIPATES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 EMPLOYEES BEGINNING THIS MONTH RELATED TO RESTART OF FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – US Steel CEO: We’re reopening an idled plant and bringing back 500 jobs due to Trump tariffs; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL TO RESTART GRANITE CITY WORKS BLAST FURNACE; 26/04/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL’S IDR RAISED TO BB- FROM B+ BY FITCH; 12/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SEES 2018 EBITDA $1.7B; 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Provides Full-Year 2018 Guidance; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Anticipates Calling Back About 500 Employees Beginning This Month

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 71.92% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.46 per share. X’s profit will be $70.69M for 8.29 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 364,226 shares to 10,239 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

