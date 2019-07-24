United States Stl New (X) Shareholder Mirae Asset Global Investments Boosted Its Position by $662,131; Moors & Cabot Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $1.58 Million as Stock Value Rose

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 11,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,042 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.77 million, down from 131,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $129.29. About 3.91M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 65.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 34,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,425 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 53,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.78. About 6.13M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Provides Full-Year 2018 Guidance; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL REPORTS RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR SR 2021 NOTES; 02/04/2018 – Justice Department: U. S. Steel Corp. Agrees to Resolve Alleged Violations of Clean Water Act in Indiana; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Steel; 09/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL HOLDER VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS 5.5% PASSIVE STAKE; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Steel Slides As It Warns of Market Uncertainty Following Tariffs — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – U. S. Steel Applauds Department of Commerce Circumvention Ruling; 13/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Announces a Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 05/03/2018 – United States Steel: Glenda G. McNeal Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at April 24 Meeting

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 18,608 shares to 46,369 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 18,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Winslow Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 1.77% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 9,018 were accumulated by Proffitt Goodson Inc. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 22,552 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Company owns 1.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 238,671 shares. First Merchants Corp stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sabal stated it has 2.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.04% or 37,751 shares. Fundx Grp Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,400 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 1.66% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.34 million shares. Edmp Incorporated accumulated 29,236 shares or 3.99% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl Management Lp has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Trust Advsr LP invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 56,398 are owned by Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt. 10,249 were reported by Valley National Advisers Incorporated.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 52,989 shares to 435,604 shares, valued at $27.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) by 5,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,127 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medallia: Compelling Buy Even After 76% IPO Pop – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Watsco: Growth Is Slowing, But It Hasn’t Stopped – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expect Nabors Industries To Turnaround Soon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “US Steel Surges After Q1 Earnings Surprise – Benzinga” with publication date: May 03, 2019.