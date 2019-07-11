United States Stl New (X) Holder Msdc Management LP Lowered Holding; Tegean Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) as Stock Declined

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 2.68M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 million, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 6.36 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 02/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – MIDWEST PLANT TO UNDERTAKE MEASURES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONS, MINIMIZING POSSIBILITY FOR REOCCURRENCE OF INCIDENTS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Anticipates Calling Back About 500 Employees Beginning This Month; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL CEO: ASSET REVITALIZATION PLAN A `SUCCESS SO FAR’; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Steel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (X); 29/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $44; 18/05/2018 – US Steel: Commerce Dept Circumvention Ruling Represents ‘Full Commitment to Using All Tools Available to Combat Unfair Trade’; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 18/05/2018 – U. S. Steel Applauds Department of Commerce Circumvention Ruling; 12/03/2018 – In a Perfect Trump World, U.S. Steel Could Double Under Tariffs

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $331.73M for 10.74 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 127,500 shares to 327,500 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 25,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $9,681 activity. 18,000 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares with value of $240,019 were bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,170 were reported by Park Avenue Ltd Com. Legal & General Grp Pcl stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 2.29M shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 243,831 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Asset Management One Comm owns 512,990 shares. Stifel owns 788,391 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Trust Inv Advisors owns 78,585 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 604,058 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 216,081 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York has invested 0.06% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Moreover, Nordea Investment Management has 0.02% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 726,713 shares. 57,000 are owned by Cs Mckee Lp.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 71.92% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.46 per share. X’s profit will be $69.35M for 8.40 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.

