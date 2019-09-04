United States Stl New (X) Holder Msdc Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $1.22 Million as Share Price Declined; As Transalta Corp. (TAC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Position by $17.61 Million

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Transalta Corp. (TAC) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 2.52 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.11% . The institutional investor held 2.63M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.36M, down from 5.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transalta Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 132,773 shares traded. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has risen 9.69% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 12/03/2018 TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE US$515.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Sees 2018 Funds From Operations C$750 Million-C$800 Million; 20/04/2018 – TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA SEES FY COMP EBITDA C$1B TO C$1.05B, EST. C$1B; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q EPS 26c; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – QTRLY SHR C$0.26; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -SEES 2018 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FROM $750 MLN TO $800 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE EBITDA $1,000 MLN TO $1,050 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q Rev C$125M; 21/03/2018 – EthosEnergy Awarded Multi-Million CAD Major Maintenance Contract by TransAlta Corporation

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 11.09M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 02/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – MIDWEST PLANT TO UNDERTAKE MEASURES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONS, MINIMIZING POSSIBILITY FOR REOCCURRENCE OF INCIDENTS; 22/03/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: Australia will be temporarily exempt from US steel and aluminium import tariffs, The White House; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Rev $3.15B; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel may be ‘worse off’ after tariffs, but it is a ‘great short’; 16/04/2018 – U. S. Steel Announces Changes to Executive Team; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Lifts Earnings Forecast on Mill Restart, Trump Tariff; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 – $1.8 BLN; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: $780M 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021 Outstanding; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q EPS 10C

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 107.26% or $1.92 from last year’s $1.79 per share. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.89% negative EPS growth.

