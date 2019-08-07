United States Stl New (X) Holder Msdc Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $1.22 Million; Ami Investment Management Raised Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Position by $340,625

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $127.11. About 147,080 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 7.56 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL’S IDR RAISED TO BB- FROM B+ BY FITCH; 05/03/2018 – United States Steel: Glenda G. McNeal Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at April 24 Meeting; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 22/03/2018 – Joe Lynam BBC: MLEX Sources: EU (and ergo the UK) wins temporary reprieve from US Steel tariffs; 07/03/2018 – US Steel CEO: We’re reopening an idled plant and bringing back 500 jobs due to Trump tariffs; 13/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL-TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO FUND TENDER OFFER FOR, OR REDEMPTION OF, 8.375% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL STILL HAS WORK TO DO ON REVITALIZATION PLAN: CEO; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 29C; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel may be ‘worse off’ after tariffs, but it is a ‘great short’; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: McNeal, Stevens Notified Company of Decisions on March 1, March 2, Respectively

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,920 shares to 53,598 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

