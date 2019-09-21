United States Stl New (X) Holder Capital Innovations Decreased Its Position; Ronna Sue Cohen Stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 94.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 365,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 20,570 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 385,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $97.5. About 1.03 million shares traded or 33.77% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 81.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 70,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 15,840 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243,000, down from 86,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 19.77 million shares traded or 64.75% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Use Cash on Hand, Note Offer Proceeds to Fund Tender Offer; 22/03/2018 – Evening Standard: BREAKING: EU secures temporary exemption from US steel tariffs; 17/04/2018 – MasterMetals: Argentina expects exemption from US steel, aluminum import tariffs; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – RESTART PROCESS COULD TAKE UP TO FOUR MONTHS; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Steel; 12/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SEES 2018 EBITDA $1.7B; 07/03/2018 – United Steelworkers Union Welcomes News of Restart at U.S. Steel Granite City Works; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL REPORTS RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR SR 2021 NOTES; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – ANTICIPATES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 EMPLOYEES BEGINNING THIS MONTH RELATED TO RESTART OF FACILITIES; 15/03/2018 – Ross, Malmstroem to Meet to Discuss U.S. Steel, Aluminum Tariffs

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) Is Yielding 1.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “U.S. Steel Stock Suffers a Double-Downgrade – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News Today: Sept. 19, 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Microsoft, Beyond Meat, Tesla Rise Premarket; Darden Falls – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Am Neutral On U.S. Steel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 107.26% or $1.92 from last year’s $1.79 per share. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.89% negative EPS growth.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (NYSE:UGP) by 80,923 shares to 83,833 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 29,768 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 188,610 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Regal Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 2,317 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moreover, First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division has 0.12% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 4,639 were accumulated by Carroll Associates. Ent Fincl Services invested in 0% or 41 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,546 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc owns 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zebra Mgmt Llc has invested 0.16% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt has 10,363 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 214,649 shares. Macquarie Gru invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). First Advsrs LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 390,343 shares. Haverford Services reported 0.07% stake.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.