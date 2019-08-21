United States Stl New (Call) (X) Stake Held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp; Menta Capital Holds Stake in Crocs (CROX)

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 322.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 27,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The hedge fund held 36,562 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, up from 8,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 432,303 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Halts Mexican Shoe Factory as More Sales Shift Online; 01/05/2018 – Crocs Unveils Its Drew Barrymore; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE UP ABOUT 70 TO 100 BASIS POINTS OVER 2017 GROSS MARGIN OF 50.5%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.3% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2018 Revenues Increasing in Low-Single Digits Over 2017 Rev of $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q REV. $283.1M, EST. $272.2M

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Call) (X) by 1083.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 1.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60 million, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 5.91M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 28/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website; 22/03/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: Australia will be temporarily exempt from US steel and aluminium import tariffs, The White House; 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel Imports; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Cites Trumps Plans for Steel Tariffs; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL FORECASTS 2Q18 ADJ EBITDA OF $400M; EBITDA EST $452M; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 RATING TO U. S. STEEL’S SR. UNSEC NOTE ISSUE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL CEO: ASSET REVITALIZATION PLAN A `SUCCESS SO FAR’; 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel Reaches Agreement With State and Federal Government to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q EPS 10c

More notable recent Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy Upgraded by Wall Street – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Casey’s (CASY) Stock Hits 52-Week High: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Things You Need to Know Ahead of Crocs’ (CROX) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Crocs, IAC/InterActive, Fortinet, Tandem Diabetes and Cross Country – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Global Markets Gain on Stimulus Hope: 5 Top Growth Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 34,369 shares to 24,240 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,136 shares, and cut its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold CROX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 469 are owned by Glenmede Com Na. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 42,386 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Llc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 82,795 shares. Us State Bank De reported 0% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Colony Group Inc Ltd reported 55,832 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). 1.74 million were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Moreover, National Bank Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 22,493 shares. Sei holds 0.01% or 118,079 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.01% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) or 10,975 shares. Millennium Ltd Company accumulated 45,891 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc holds 20,500 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “U. S. Steel Names Bryan Lewis as Vice President and Chief Investment Officer – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “United States Steel Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Important Is U.S. Flat-Rolled Products’ Division For U.S. Steel’s Growth? – Forbes” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 2.42 million shares to 104,000 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 177,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,205 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).