United States Steel (X) to pay $0.05 on Sep 10, 2019; Adobe Systems Has 1.19 Sentiment

United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:X) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. United States Steel Corp's current price of $12.57 translates into 0.40% yield. United States Steel Corp's dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 15.26M shares traded or 23.29% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500.

Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 494 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 414 decreased and sold stakes in Adobe Systems Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 397.86 million shares, down from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Adobe Systems Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 73 to 79 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 371 Increased: 378 New Position: 116.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. It operates through three divisions: Flat-Rolled Products , U. It has a 2.2 P/E ratio. S.

Among 3 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United States Steel had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 4. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, May 8. Credit Suisse downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $13 target in Tuesday, April 9 report.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.00 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.09% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $286.21. About 2.55 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Family Capital Trust Co holds 42.61% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. for 378,471 shares. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp owns 482,868 shares or 8.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bluespruce Investments Lp has 8.61% invested in the company for 732,980 shares. The New York-based Dsm Capital Partners Llc has invested 7.87% in the stock. Crestwood Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 51,000 shares.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $138.94 billion. The Company’s Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. It has a 53.49 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows clients to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.