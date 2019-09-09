United States Steel (X) Share Value Declined While Hodges Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.60 Million; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Upped Holding in Atmos Energy Com (ATO) by $11.32 Million

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp Com (ATO) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 111,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The hedge fund held 790,071 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.32M, up from 679,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $109.09. About 688,555 shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United States Steel Corp (X) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 84,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 869,223 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94 million, down from 953,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United States Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 7.67M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 12/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Steel Slides As It Warns of Market Uncertainty Following Tariffs — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – United States Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL CEO: FIRST QUARTER WAS THE `LOW WATER MARK’ FOR US; 13/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT A PRICE EQUAL TO 100% OF THEIR FACE VALUE; 09/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES U.S. STEEL’S IDR TO ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO PO; 02/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL TO PAY PENALTY FOR 2017 TOXIC CHROMIUM SPILL: EPA; 07/03/2018 – Trump’s tariff leads U.S. Steel to reopen big steelmaking facility; 17/04/2018 – MasterMetals: Argentina expects exemption from US steel, aluminum import tariffs; 12/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SEES 1Q EBITDA $250M

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc Cl A (NYSE:LAD) by 164,264 shares to 155,504 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS) by 2,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,878 shares, and cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr Com (NYSE:PEB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn reported 800 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs stated it has 400 shares. Moreover, Gw Henssler Associate has 0.04% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 9,700 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 0% or 337 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 4,250 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 72,915 shares. Strs Ohio has 1,453 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.01% or 22,187 shares. 65,579 were reported by Kbc Group Nv. Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh owns 6,780 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated accumulated 0% or 4,330 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsr owns 0.5% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 37,038 shares.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,990 shares to 18,563 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 80,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc Cl A.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 107.26% or $1.92 from last year’s $1.79 per share. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.89% negative EPS growth.