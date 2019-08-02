United States Steel (X) Reaches $13.27 After 4.00% Down Move; Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (PPSI) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.76, from 0.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 6 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 5 cut down and sold their holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 2.16 million shares, down from 2.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pioneer Power Solutions Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 0.

The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.61% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 10.67M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial, and backup power markets primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $44.44 million. It operates in two divisions, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions. It has a 81.56 P/E ratio. The Transmission & Distribution Solutions segment offers liquid-filled and dry-type power, distribution, and specialty electrical transformers used in the control and conditioning of electrical current; and low voltage electric power distribution panel boards, switchboards, and low and medium voltage switchgears.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. for 284,760 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 678,514 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.13% invested in the company for 72,800 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 701,896 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United States Steel had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) on Tuesday, April 9 to “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by UBS. Goldman Sachs downgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) rating on Tuesday, June 4. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $1100 target.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. It operates through three divisions: Flat-Rolled Products , U. It has a 2.32 P/E ratio. S.