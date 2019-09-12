United States Steel (X) Reaches $13.12 After 5.00% Down Move; Huazhu Group Limited – American Depositary Shares (HTHT) Sellers Increased By 0.56% Their Shorts

The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 4.33 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Rev $3.15B; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel may be ‘worse off’ after tariffs, but it is a ‘great short’; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel raises 2018 earnings forecast on tariff bump; 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Provides Full-Year 2018 Guidance; 07/03/2018 – US Steel Anticipates Increased Demand for Steel in U.S. From Pending Action; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q EPS 10c; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL REPORTS RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR SR 2021 NOTES; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Lifts Earnings Forecast on Mill Restart, Trump Tariff; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking FacilitiesThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $2.39B company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $12.46 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:X worth $119.30 million less.

Huazhu Group Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:HTHT) had an increase of 0.56% in short interest. HTHT’s SI was 14.97M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.56% from 14.89 million shares previously. With 1.58M avg volume, 10 days are for Huazhu Group Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s short sellers to cover HTHT’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $37.98. About 641,085 shares traded. Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has declined 18.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HTHT News: 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 61C, EST. 57C; 13/03/2018 – China Lodging 4Q Net 48c/ADS; 20/04/2018 – CHINA LODGING CHANGES ADS TO ORDINARY SHR RATIO TO 1:1 FROM 1:4; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING SEES 2Q REV. +24% TO +26%; 13/03/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR RMB 0.78; 20/04/2018 – China Lodging Group, Limited Announces ADS Ratio Change; 14/05/2018 – China Lodging 1Q EPS 7c; 13/03/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 0.85; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING 1Q REV. $333.4M, EST. $315.8M; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 1.75

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 107.26% or $1.92 from last year’s $1.79 per share. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.89% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United States Steel has $13 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.33’s average target is -13.64% below currents $13.12 stock price. United States Steel had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by UBS. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, June 4 by Goldman Sachs. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 9 by Credit Suisse.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. It operates through three divisions: Flat-Rolled Products , U. It has a 2.3 P/E ratio. S.

Among 3 analysts covering Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Huazhu Group Limited has $40 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.83’s average target is -0.39% below currents $37.98 stock price. Huazhu Group Limited had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Benchmark maintained Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Daiwa Securities.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $11.15 billion. The firm operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers. It has a 54.18 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, it had 671 leased and owned hotels; 2,874 manachised hotels; and 201 franchised hotels in operation, as well as 37 leased and owned hotels, and 659 manachised and franchised hotels under development.