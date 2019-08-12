United States Steel (X) Reaches $11.61 52-Week Low; Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Sentiment Is 2.67

The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.26 target or 3.00% below today’s $11.61 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.98 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $11.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $59.49M less. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 5.70 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Lifts Earnings Forecast on Mill Restart, Trump Tariff; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 12/03/2018 – US Steel: Benefits From Restarting Facilities to Be Reflected in Second-Half Results; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand; 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel Imports; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: McNeal, Stevens Notified Company of Decisions on March 1, March 2, Respectively; 13/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL EXTENDS DECLINE, FALLING AS MUCH AS 8% IN NEW YORK; 12/03/2018 – US Steel Sees 1Q Ebitda $250M; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 24 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 9 sold and reduced their stock positions in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust. The investment managers in our database now own: 2.91 million shares, up from 2.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 4 Increased: 16 New Position: 8.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. It operates through three divisions: Flat-Rolled Products , U. It has a 2.03 P/E ratio. S.

Among 3 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United States Steel had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 4. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Underperform” on Tuesday, April 9. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by UBS.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 14,846 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for 641,350 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc owns 176,294 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.15% invested in the company for 207,166 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 341,379 shares.