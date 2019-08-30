United States Steel (X) Reaches $11.16 After 8.00% Up Move; Broadvision (BVSN) Has 0.6 Sentiment

The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 1.72 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 09/03/2018 – Viking Global Reports 5.5% Stake in U.S. Steel; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N – QTRLY NET SALES $3,149 MLN VS $2,725 MLN LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Barry Melnkovic Advances to Senior Vice President; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL’S IDR RAISED TO BB- FROM B+ BY FITCH; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – ANTICIPATES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 EMPLOYEES BEGINNING THIS MONTH RELATED TO RESTART OF FACILITIES; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: $780M 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021 Outstanding; 12/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL FORECASTS 2Q18 ADJ EBITDA OF $400M; EBITDA EST $452M; 26/04/2018 – U.S STEEL REPORTS CHALLENGES WITH YET-TO-BE REVITALIZED ASSETS; 02/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – MIDWEST PLANT TO UNDERTAKE MEASURES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONS, MINIMIZING POSSIBILITY FOR REOCCURRENCE OF INCIDENTSThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.84 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $12.05 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:X worth $147.20M more.

Broadvision Inc (BVSN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 3 funds started new and increased holdings, while 5 decreased and sold positions in Broadvision Inc. The funds in our database now own: 237,314 shares, down from 252,904 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Broadvision Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 0 New Position: 3.

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United States Steel Corp (X) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “United States Steel Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Steel Rebound Hopes Are Dying – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why United States Steel Stock Dropped 9% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Recession Fear And Margin Compression Will Keep US Steel Stock Depressed – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It operates through three divisions: Flat-Rolled Products , U. It has a 1.95 P/E ratio. S.

Among 3 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United States Steel has $13 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.33’s average target is 1.52% above currents $11.16 stock price. United States Steel had 7 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, May 8 by UBS. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, June 4. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.

The stock increased 3.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 100 shares traded. BroadVision, Inc. (BVSN) has declined 34.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.15% the S&P500.

More notable recent BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BroadVision Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:BVSN – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does BroadVision, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BVSN) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BroadVision Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standards – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BroadVision Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:BVSN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

