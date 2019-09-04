United States Steel (X) Reaches $11.04 After 8.00% Up Move; 1 Analysts Bullish American Software, Inc. (AMSWA)

The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 6.16M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 20/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Announces Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 07/03/2018 – US Steel Anticipates Increased Demand for Steel in U.S. From Pending Action; 28/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Rev $3.15B; 13/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT A PRICE EQUAL TO 100% OF THEIR FACE VALUE; 02/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL TO PAY PENALTY FOR 2017 TOXIC CHROMIUM SPILL: EPA; 22/03/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: Australia will be temporarily exempt from US steel and aluminium import tariffs, The White House; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – RESTART PROCESS COULD TAKE UP TO FOUR MONTHS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand — 3rd Update; 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel lmportsThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.89 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $11.92 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:X worth $150.80M more.

Among 2 analysts covering American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Software has $1700 highest and $13 lowest target. $15’s average target is -0.33% below currents $15.05 stock price. American Software had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $13 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Buy”. See American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $13.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

19/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

Among 3 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United States Steel has $13 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.33’s average target is 2.63% above currents $11.04 stock price. United States Steel had 7 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Underperform” on Tuesday, April 9. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, June 4 by Goldman Sachs. UBS downgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) on Wednesday, May 8 to “Sell” rating.

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analyst Endorses ArcelorMittal: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Steel to seek change to steel contract terms – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. Steel names new CIO, adds new board member – Birmingham Business Journal” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 58% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$9.00, Is It Time To Put ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. It operates through three divisions: Flat-Rolled Products , U. It has a 1.93 P/E ratio. S.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 107.26% or $1.92 from last year’s $1.79 per share. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American Software (AMSWA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “B. Riley leaves AMSWA sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Software Reports Preliminary First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Results – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “51 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 40,136 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 lnbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – Brightstar and Logility Highlight the Impact of Sales & Operations Planning for the Fast-Paced Mobile Device Market at ASCI; 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 15/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Named to the 2018 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $416.22 million. It operates in three divisions: Supply Chain Management , Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. It has a 71.33 P/E ratio. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and activities planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.