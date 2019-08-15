United States Steel (X) Position Increased by Kepos Capital Lp; Alleghany Increased Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake by $16.07 Million; Valuation Rose

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in United States Steel Corp (X) by 1033.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 201,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 221,145 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 19,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in United States Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 8.06 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 07/03/2018 – US Steel Anticipates Increased Demand for Steel in U.S. From Pending Action; 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corp Provides Full-Yr 2018 Guidance; 07/03/2018 – United Steelworkers Union Welcomes News of Restart at U.S. Steel Granite City Works; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Anticipates Calling Back About 500 Employees Beginning This Month; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – WILL RESTART ONE OF TWO BLAST FURNACES AND STEELMAKING FACILITIES AT ITS GRANITE CITY WORKS PLANT; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL FORECASTS 2Q18 ADJ EBITDA OF $400M; EBITDA EST $452M; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL REPORTS RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR SR 2021 NOTES; 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Provides Full-Year 2018 Guidance; 12/03/2018 – US Steel: Benefits From Restarting Facilities to Be Reflected in Second-Half Results; 28/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 315,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 938,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.45 million, up from 623,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.02. About 2.24M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta baggage…; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 05/04/2018 – Sears Holding, Delta Air hit by customer data breach at tech firm; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – WILL BEGIN NONSTOP FLIGHTS BETWEEN U.S. & MUMBAI, INDIA NEXT YEAR; 05/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO JACOBSON: CORPORATE TRAVEL DEMAND REMAINS STRONG; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Net $547M; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 33,082 shares to 12,256 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legacy Acquisition Corp by 34,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,850 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (XLF).

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How To Look At Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “United States Steel Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,725 were reported by Provise Management Gp Lc. Amica Mutual Insur Co accumulated 32,346 shares. Deltec Asset Management Limited has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 2.52M shares. First Allied Advisory reported 21,642 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 48 are owned by Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Company. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn reported 0.58% stake. Invest Wi reported 1.15% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Pggm has 0.08% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Ameritas Investment Partners has invested 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Masters Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.00M shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 20,814 shares. Linscomb Williams owns 5,607 shares.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Delta Air Lines: Breaking Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Delta, Viacom And More ‘Fast Money Picks’ For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 162,000 shares to 378,000 shares, valued at $72.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 553,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).