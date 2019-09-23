United States Steel (X) Market Valuation Declined While Quantitative Investment Management Upped Holding by $468,900; As Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Share Value Rose, Crestwood Advisors Decreased Holding by $4.12 Million

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in United States Steel Corp (X) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 31,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 190,160 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, up from 158,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United States Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 16.67M shares traded or 38.39% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 12/03/2018 – US Steel: Market Conditions From Steel Import Tariffs to Be Clearer Over Next Several Months; 12/03/2018 – Coal News: US steel tariffs to have limited impact to global coking coal supply: sources – Platts; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 29C; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand — 3rd Update; 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corp Provides Full-Yr 2018 Guidance; 12/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Justice Department: U. S. Steel Corp. Agrees to Resolve Alleged Violations of Clean Water Act in Indiana; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: $780M 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021 Outstanding; 07/03/2018 – United States Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 87,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 325,553 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41 million, down from 413,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 16.69M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – OCC AND CFPB ANNOUNCE WELLS FARGO PENALTY IN FRIDAY STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Citi, Wells Lose Vets as Banks Sharpen Recruiting Knives; 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits; 09/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS NOT INFERIOR FROM INVESTOR, MORAL STANDPOINT TO ITS RIVALS, GOING FORWARD; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING ADJOURNS FOR LUNCH BREAK; 09/04/2018 – Alexis Christoforous: BREAKING: US regulator seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for auto, mortgage abuses. It doesn’t seem; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 1Q EPS REDUCED BY 16C TO 96C; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Comptroller: OCC Assesses $500 Million Penalty Against Wells Fargo, Orders Restitution for Unsafe or Unsound Practices; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Silvia Doesn’t See a Trade War (Video)

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 388,635 shares to 89,665 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 75,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,992 shares, and cut its stake in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS).

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Westwater Resources and Taronis Technologies among Energy/Materials gainers; McDermott and Seadrill among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alibaba, Costco, GE, US Steel And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At X Financial (NYSE:XYF) – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “AK Steel and Schnitzer Steel Industries Downgraded – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “By the numbers: The Triangle’s biggest banks of 2019 – Triangle Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Iron City to redevelop former Wells Fargo branch for new event space – Birmingham Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32,758 shares to 37,013 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 12,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.29 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.