United States Steel (X) Holder Luminus Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $81.61 Million; Havens Advisors Has Upped U S G (USG) Position by $1.66 Million

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 30/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend USG Shareholders Vote “AGAINST” All Four USG Director Nominees on th; 26/03/2018 – Knauf Confirms Proposal Regarding Potential USG Transaction; 26/04/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF REAFFIRMS $42 CASH-CERTAIN OFFER; 11/05/2018 – USG HOLDERS OPPOSE BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC – UNIT WOULD SELL TO USG CERTAIN OIL AND GAS LEASES AND ASSOCIATED ASSETS FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF $125 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Buffett to Rebuff USG Board Slate as Berkshire Seeks Exit (Video); 02/05/2018 – USG had in March rejected a $5.9 billion takeover proposal by Knauf, its second-largest shareholder, that valued the wallboard maker at $42 per share; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES – ON MARCH 29 UNIT ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH USG PROPERTIES AUSTIN CHALK l, LLC; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF – STANDSTILL PROVISIONS PROHIBIT KNAUF FROM ACQUIRING VOTING SECURITIES OF USG IN EXCESS OF AMOUNT CURRENTLY BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY KNAUF; 12/04/2018 – USG BOARD SENDS LETTER TO HOLDERS

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in United States Steel Corp (X) by 76.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 4.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16 million, down from 5.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in United States Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 13.58M shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 13/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Announces a Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 12/03/2018 – US Steel: Market Conditions From Steel Import Tariffs to Be Clearer Over Next Several Months; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 15/03/2018 – Ross, Malmstroem to Meet to Discuss U.S. Steel, Aluminum Tariffs; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Raises Annual Forecast, Citing Steel Tariffs; 12/03/2018 – US Steel Sees 1Q Ebitda $250M; 16/04/2018 – U. S. Steel Announces Changes to Executive Team; 07/03/2018 – US Steel Anticipates Increased Demand for Steel in U.S. From Pending Action

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Materials Inc by 61,792 shares to 460,125 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 10,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kellner Capital Limited Company has invested 1.2% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 849,913 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 14,494 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 15,599 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement holds 0.8% or 82,584 shares. Carroll Financial Associates reported 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Marshall Wace Llp owns 128,207 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 109,551 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 9,081 shares stake. Stevens LP holds 0.37% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 199,845 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus reported 7,300 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Fil holds 0.07% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public reported 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). First Hawaiian Bank has 0.03% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 13,890 shares.