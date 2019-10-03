United States Steel (X) EPS Estimated At $-0.13; 0 Analysts Are Bullish PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PNM Resources has $5300 highest and $43.5000 lowest target. $51.83’s average target is -0.48% below currents $52.08 stock price. PNM Resources had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, September 30. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5300 target in Friday, September 6 report. See PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) latest ratings:

Analysts expect United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report $-0.13 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $1.92 EPS change or 107.26% from last quarter's $1.79 EPS. After having $0.45 EPS previously, United States Steel Corporation's analysts see -128.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 9.95 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 174,420 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold PNM Resources, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 70.56 million shares or 0.33% more from 70.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens Bank & Trust reported 8,907 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Carroll Fincl Associate Incorporated has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Intrust State Bank Na reported 4,356 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 11,758 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 51,850 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 4,492 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0.01% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Proshare Advisors Ltd accumulated 0% or 15,774 shares. Bessemer accumulated 0.02% or 107,600 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 173,700 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc accumulated 2,107 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Communications The owns 176,716 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 1.98 million shares stake.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.15 billion. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

More notable recent PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Western Spirit Transmission Project Acquisition Receives Regulatory Approvals – PRNewswire” on October 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PNM Resources CEO Recognized with EEI’s Distinguished Leadership Award – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It operates through three divisions: Flat-Rolled Products , U. It has a 1.88 P/E ratio. S.

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why United States Steel Stock Dropped 8.5% Today – The Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Ulta Beauty, Teekay Offshore Partners, and U.S. Steel Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “US Steel To Acquire 49.9% Interest In Big River Steel For $700M Cash – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wait for a Recession to Hit Before Buying U.S. Steel Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: October 03, 2019.