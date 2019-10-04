United States Steel (X) Analysts See $-0.13 EPS; Therapix Biosciences LTD. – American Depositary SH (TRPX) SI Increased By 6.09%

Analysts expect United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report $-0.13 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $1.92 EPS change or 107.26% from last quarter’s $1.79 EPS. After having $0.45 EPS previously, United States Steel Corporation’s analysts see -128.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 10.75M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Anticipates Calling Back About 500 Employees Beginning This Month; 18/05/2018 – U. S. Steel Applauds Department of Commerce Circumvention Ruling; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Production Down; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL REPORTS RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR SR 2021 NOTES; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 07/03/2018 – US STEEL SEES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 WORKERS THIS MONTH; 26/04/2018 – U.S STEEL REPORTS CHALLENGES WITH YET-TO-BE REVITALIZED ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – US Steel: Benefits From Restarting Facilities to Be Reflected in Second-Half Results; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel raises 2018 earnings forecast on tariff bump; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Adj EPS 32c

Therapix Biosciences LTD. – American Depositary SH (NASDAQ:TRPX) had an increase of 6.09% in short interest. TRPX’s SI was 200,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 6.09% from 188,900 shares previously. With 30,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Therapix Biosciences LTD. – American Depositary SH (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s short sellers to cover TRPX’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 10,798 shares traded. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) has declined 30.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.48% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United States Steel has $1400 highest and $800 lowest target. $10.40’s average target is -3.44% below currents $10.77 stock price. United States Steel had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, September 19 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. UBS downgraded the shares of X in report on Wednesday, May 8 to “Sell” rating. As per Thursday, September 19, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 4 to “Sell”. The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 9.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. It operates through three divisions: Flat-Rolled Products , U. It has a 1.89 P/E ratio. S.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. The company has market cap of $10.81 million. The Company’s drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome ; and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013.