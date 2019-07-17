United States Steel Corporation (X)’s Financial Results Comparing With Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

We will be contrasting the differences between United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) and Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Steel & Iron industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Steel Corporation 18 0.18 N/A 6.46 2.33 Worthington Industries Inc. 38 0.58 N/A 2.44 15.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of United States Steel Corporation and Worthington Industries Inc. Worthington Industries Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than United States Steel Corporation. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. United States Steel Corporation is presently more affordable than Worthington Industries Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of United States Steel Corporation and Worthington Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Steel Corporation 0.00% 28.8% 10.8% Worthington Industries Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.68 beta means United States Steel Corporation’s volatility is 168.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Worthington Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 1.02 beta which makes it 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

United States Steel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Worthington Industries Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Worthington Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to United States Steel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

United States Steel Corporation and Worthington Industries Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Steel Corporation 3 3 0 2.50 Worthington Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United States Steel Corporation’s downside potential is -25.12% at a $11.33 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.9% of United States Steel Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.9% of Worthington Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. United States Steel Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.9% of Worthington Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Steel Corporation -2.21% -9.87% -33.8% -45.61% -58.51% -17.43% Worthington Industries Inc. -3.23% -4.38% -0.4% -10.91% -16.8% 8.47%

For the past year United States Steel Corporation has -17.43% weaker performance while Worthington Industries Inc. has 8.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Worthington Industries Inc. beats United States Steel Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors; and designs and manufactures reusable custom steel platforms, racks, and pallets for supporting, protecting, and handling products in the shipping process. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories and related products for a range of end-use market applications, including industrial products, consumer products, alternative fuels, oil and gas equipment, and cryogenics. The Engineered Cabs segment designs and manufactures custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in agricultural, construction, forestry, military, and mining industries; and machined structural components, complex and painted weldments, and engine doors. Worthington Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.