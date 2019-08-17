United States Steel Corporation (X) and Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Comparing side by side

As Steel & Iron businesses, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) and Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Steel Corporation 17 0.13 N/A 6.46 2.33 Worthington Industries Inc. 38 0.52 N/A 2.60 15.46

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for United States Steel Corporation and Worthington Industries Inc. Worthington Industries Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than United States Steel Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. United States Steel Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Worthington Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Steel Corporation 0.00% 28.8% 10.8% Worthington Industries Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 7.7%

Volatility and Risk

United States Steel Corporation has a 2.97 beta, while its volatility is 197.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Worthington Industries Inc. has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of United States Steel Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Worthington Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Worthington Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than United States Steel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for United States Steel Corporation and Worthington Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Steel Corporation 3 0 0 1.00 Worthington Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United States Steel Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 0.44% and an $11.33 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.9% of United States Steel Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.3% of Worthington Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are United States Steel Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Worthington Industries Inc. has 5.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Steel Corporation -5.05% -1.44% -1.57% -32.36% -59.17% -17.6% Worthington Industries Inc. -0.64% -0.17% 3.26% 7.03% -14.22% 15.44%

For the past year United States Steel Corporation had bearish trend while Worthington Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Worthington Industries Inc. beats United States Steel Corporation.

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors; and designs and manufactures reusable custom steel platforms, racks, and pallets for supporting, protecting, and handling products in the shipping process. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories and related products for a range of end-use market applications, including industrial products, consumer products, alternative fuels, oil and gas equipment, and cryogenics. The Engineered Cabs segment designs and manufactures custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in agricultural, construction, forestry, military, and mining industries; and machined structural components, complex and painted weldments, and engine doors. Worthington Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.